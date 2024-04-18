Elon Musk said some of the severance packages sent to former Tesla Inc. employees as part of its biggest ever workforce reduction were too low.

Days after Tesla announced 10% global job cuts because of a fall in profit, Elon Musk in an internal memo admitted that Tesla sent ‘incorrectly low’ severance packages to some of its laid-off employees, reported Bloomberg citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As we reorganise Tesla it has come to my attention that some severance packages are incorrectly low," Musk said in a short email sent to employees on Wednesday and seen by Bloomberg News. “My apologies for this mistake. It is being corrected immediately."

The exact number of former employees who are affected by ‘low’ severance pay is still not known. Earlier this week, the Electric Vehicle manufacturer announced that it would reduce its global head count by more than 10%. The decision has come in the backdrop of Tesla's struggle to maintain its profit margins and compete with other EV market players. Soon after the announcement, a number of Tesla employees shared their experience of suddenly being unable to enter buildings when they arrived for work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Tried to badge in, and the security guard took my badge and told me I was laid off," wrote Nico Murillo, a former production supervisor, on LinkedIn. “Sat in my car in disbelief," reported Bloomberg,

