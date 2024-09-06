Musk’s latest nemesis: A Brazilian judge risking overreach in hate-speech fight

In the past two years alone, de Moraes has ordered the arrest of more than a thousand people in the name of safeguarding democracy—mainly antigovernment rioters or those he said had spread lies about the court online. He has single-handedly removed a state governor from office and temporarily shut down the messaging app WhatsApp. He has ordered hundreds of social-media accounts to be blocked, including those belonging to congressmen and businessmen, often with little to no explanation as to why.