Elon Musk and Cathie Wood are almost right about the Fed

Of course, reality hasn’t always been quite so simple. Nasdaq Investment Intelligence actually found that the Nasdaq-100’s performance has been positively correlated with the yield on 10-year Treasurys over the past 30 years, except when rates get to a high range and keep rising. That could be because early on in rate-hiking cycles, the economy is performing strongly. What this suggests is that investors need to keep an eye on many macroeconomic factors, not just rates.