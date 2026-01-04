Elon Musk announces free Starlink services ‘in support of the people of Venezuela’ after Maduro's capture

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Sunday announced that his Starlink network of satellites would provide free broadband services to the people of Venezuela for a month to ensure continued connectivity.

"In support of the people of Venezuela," Musk said on X, sharing a post by Starlink on the announcement.

Musk had earlier celebrated the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a US military operation sanctioned by Trump, saying that Venezuela would finally prosper with Maduro gone.

"Venezuela ahora puede tener la prosperidad que merece," Musk had written in Spanish.