Will Elon Musk attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit? Here's what GDIC MD Rahul Gupta said on Tesla investing in state
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Rahul Gupta, the Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, said the state is very keen to get Tesla if it comes to India.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk will not attend the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, but the company is welcome to invest in the state, officials said on Wednesday. “The state is very keen to get Tesla if it comes to India," said Rahul Gupta, the Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.