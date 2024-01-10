Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk will not attend the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, but the company is welcome to invest in the state, officials said on Wednesday. “The state is very keen to get Tesla if it comes to India," said Rahul Gupta, the Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gupta said the state is already home to a slew of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, and that the state's industrial landscape and robust infrastructure were among other draws that can entice a company like Tesla.

"…So as far as Tesla is concerned, the government of Gujarat will be more than happy to facilitate them in case if they decide to come to the state," Gupta was quoted by PTI as saying.

"But I can certainly say that, given the industrial landscape of Gujarat in the EV sector, even our robust infrastructure...ecosystem, policies, Gujarat continues to be the most preferred investment destination and the obvious choice for players in the EV sector," Gupta was heard saying in a video shared by the Financial Express.

When asked whether Elon Musk is expected to attend the three-day event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday, a state government official told PTI, “Musk is not expected. If he were to come, would he not attend the inaugural session? Will he be attending the seminars on day 2 and day 3?".

According to government officials, around 1.3 lakh participants from 140 countries registered for the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS). SJ Haider, additional chief secretary of industries and mines department, said 35 countries came onboard as partner nations for the three-day VGGS, up from 15 during the event in 2019.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra alluded to a meeting between PM Modi and Elon Musk during the PM's last visit to the US. "There were many elements of value chain, economic and commercial investment driven opportunities that were discussed between the Prime Minister and the leaders," he added.

"And Tesla leadership had extensive meetings with a focus on how exactly can Tesla partner more strongly in the period of investment and manufacturing partnership with India so that it strengthens that segment of the automobile manufacturing in India," Kwatra said.

(With inputs from PTI)

