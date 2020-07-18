Elon Musk, Bill Gates' Twitter hackers had access to personal data says site

Twitter in a blog post on Saturday said that attackers who hacked 130 accounts on the site over the past week had access to their personal information. According to the post, the hackers couldn’t access previous account passwords, but in cases where the attackers took over a user’s account, they could have accessed “additional information". “Our forensic investigation of these activities is still ongoing," the post added.

Additionally, the company said the attackers downloaded Twitter data of users for eight of the hacked accounts. This is done through the “Your Twitter data" tool, which gives users a summary of their activity and data collected by Twitter.

The company had earlier confirmed that the hackers used social engineering attacks to gain access to certain Twitter employees. They then used this access to manipulate internal Twitter tools and post through verified accounts on the platforms. The hackers posted through high profile accounts like Elon Musk, former US President Barack Obama and more.

Further, the social network said it will be working over the weekend to restore access to all the compromised account owners who may still be locked out as part of the “remediation efforts". The company will also work with law enforcement agencies, secure its systems and roll out “additional company-wide training" to prevent social engineering hacks.

Social engineering attacks manipulate a user into giving out confidential details, like account passwords. While Twitter hasn’t clarified this yet, it’s likely that the hackers went after the company’s employees or even their family members, to gain access to their passwords and devices.

They used these hacks in order to access the accounts of 130 Twitter users, including verified accounts. The attacks happened on Wednesday and the hackers posted messages asking users to make Bitcoin payments to certain wallets, suggesting that these leaders would double the money. Twitter has been working with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and reports say that over $100,000 were scammed out of users.

