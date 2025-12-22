Elon Musk boasts of Tesla services as Waymo's driverless cars froze due to San Francisco power outage — What happened?

Over 16,000 customers in San Francisco were left without power even as San Francisco authorities restored electricity to most of the affected 1,30,000 homes late on 21 December, AP reported.

Notably, multiple citizens and drivers in San Francisco reported that Waymo's driverless vehicles froze in the middle of the streets, causing chaos and traffic, as the power outage affected traffic signals across the city. Billionaire Elon Musk took the chance to boast that Tesla's own driverless vehicles did not face similar disruptions despite the power cut.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said its crews worked on Sunday, to restore electricity in several neighborhoods and small areas of downtown San Francisco after the outage began on Saturday (20 December).

What caused the fire, when will full services be restored? The outage is believed to have been caused after a fire outbreak at PG&E's substation at 8th and Mission streets, which caused sugnificant damage to infrastructure. Further investigation into the cause is ongoing, the report added.

The utility said it could not give a timeline for when power would be fully restored.

“The damage from the fire in our substation was significant and extensive, and the repairs and safe restoration will be complex,” it stated, adding that additional engineers and electricians have been dispatches to help with restoration efforts.

“This is a very complex work plan and will require the highest amount of safety focus to ensure safe work actions,” PG&E said.

San Francisco power outage: What happened? The AP report noted that so far, no injuries have been reported due to the outage in San Francisco.

As per AP, the outage began a little after 1 pm on 20 December (Saturday) leaving majority of the city's northern part without power. Amid the worst of the situation, power was cut off for close to one-third of the utility’s customers in the Californian city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), at around 4 pm on 20 December, PG&E said that the grid has been stabilised and it expects no further outages.

In its own post on X, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said “significant transit disruptions” occurred citywide. It asked residents to avoid non-essential travel and treat down traffic signals as four-way stops.

Exacerbating the traffic issues, driverless ride hailing vehicles from Waymo reportedly stopped dead on the streets due to the traffic light disruptions. The company had to suspend services. Waymo's driverless vehicles freeze, cause traffic snarls, chaos amid power outage Waymo’s driverless ride services were a high-profile victim of a power outage that affected large swaths of San Francisco, with cars freezing mid-ride across the city and disrupting traffic.

After traffic lights went dark at major intersections Saturday, social media videos showed multiple cars stopped in the middle of the street with their hazard lights flashing.

The power failures, which at one point affected 130,000 customers, closed stores and disrupted transit during the busy holiday shopping period — including many Waymo cars, Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving taxi service.

Michele Riva, 30, was going home Saturday evening in a Waymo car when the outage happened. His car had kept moving when they were in a less transited area of the city, even with passengers crossing on the street, he said. He was only a minute away from his destination when the car stopped in front of a “very dense intersection” and non-working traffic lights, he said, without giving him any notice.

“I stayed in the Waymo for a couple of minutes, just to see,” said Riva, who is an engineer working in artificial intelligence. “The problem was that, at the beginning, there were a lot of people crossing the streets because there were no traffic lights. So I believe the Waymo just didn’t know what to do.”

PG&E Corp., which blamed the outage on a fire in a substation, began restoring most of the service Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, PG&E said it has restored service for 110,000 customers, but 21,000 remain without electricity.

Riva tried contacting customer support for about three minutes while he was stuck in the immobile car, but gave up after the wait time became too long as the service was overwhelmed with other passengers’ calls. He decided to get out of the Waymo and walk the couple of blocks left to his home.

On Sunday, the Waymo app showed a notification to some customers saying the service for the Bay Area is paused, affecting at least seven cities.

“Our teams are working diligently and in close coordination with city officials, and we are hopeful to bring our services back online soon,” a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

Riva tried ordering another Waymo ride on Sunday before he saw the message.

“At the end of the day, I know it was an unpleasant situation for the other drivers, but I believe it really was all about safety — I believe it’s better safe than sorry,” Riva said. “I hope they will account for that in the future, because it’s truly a good service.”

Tesla Inc.’s CEO Elon Musk posted on X that his companies’ robotaxis — a direct competitor of Waymo — were “unaffected” by the power outage.

