Elon Musk Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX in Same Month of Twitter Acquisition

The world’s richest man has more than once drummed up cash from his empire of companies without having to permanently part with shares.

Elon Musk tapped SpaceX, the rocket maker he oversees as chief executive, for a $1 billion loan around the time he was acquiring the social-media company formerly known as Twitter.

The unusual loan is the latest example of how the world’s richest man has drummed up cash from his empire of companies without having to permanently part with shares, enabling him to raise funds for his wide array of endeavors.

SpaceX approved the loan, which was backed by some of his SpaceX stock, in October, and Musk drew all of it down the same month, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

It couldn’t be determined why he took on the debt. He paid the loan back shortly after he borrowed the money, returning $1 billion with interest to SpaceX in November. Musk and SpaceX didn’t respond to requests for comment.

For years, Musk has had arrangements with banks to borrow against his shares in his companies, including Tesla, the electric-car maker where he is CEO. At privately held SpaceX, the company itself has served as his lender.

Musk is by far SpaceX's largest shareholder, controlling a 42% stake and almost 79% of its voting power as of March, according to a SpaceX filing with the Federal Communications Commission. If he wants to take out a loan from SpaceX, he almost certainly can.

The borrowing last year occurred as SpaceX made big investments in its Starship rocket program and in Starlink, a satellite-internet business. The company has raised large sums from investors to help pay for both, and Musk has urged employees to mind their spending. In late 2021, he warned that SpaceX could face bankruptcy as it plowed cash into the huge rocket and Starlink.

The $1 billion loan temporarily shifted a significant chunk of capital for SpaceX, which is intertwined with many of the most important space missions at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Pentagon, to its top leader. SpaceX had $4.7 billion in cash and securities on hand at the end of last year, the documents showed. The loan represented 11% of the $9 billion in equity the company reported selling since 2009, according to regulatory filings.

In November, when Musk paid back the money, he also sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla stock, and he sold a similar amount the following month, bringing the total amount of the automaker's stock he sold over a stretch of more than a year to around $39 billion.

Musk has said he would be paying more than $11 billion in taxes for 2021 and he put up roughly $25 billion in cash as part of his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, now known as X, in late October.

From the early days of SpaceX, Musk has turned to the company to help back up his other ventures. Musk has said he borrowed $20 million from SpaceX years ago to help a then-struggling Tesla, which narrowly averted collapse in late 2008.

SpaceX tried to help a different Musk company during a period of financial difficulty: SolarCity. In 2015 and 2016, SpaceX invested $330 million in bonds issued by the solar company where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder. The company later was acquired by Tesla.

A couple of years later, some SpaceX investors questioned why the rocket maker was diverting resources to another Musk enterprise, the Boring Co., which was experimenting with tunneling at the rocket maker’s complex. SpaceX later said Boring compensated it with some equity in the startup. Musk didn’t comment on the matter.

Tesla didn’t become consistently profitable until the second half of 2019. The success was further rewarded by Wall Street, fueling the company’s already high market value.

Still, for many years, Musk has been a cash-poor billionaire with much of his wealth tied up in shares in Tesla, SpaceX and other startups. His liquidity isn't known.

As of December 2020, he had accumulated loans from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, totaling more than $500 million tied to his Tesla shares, according to a filing disclosing his relationships with the automaker’s lenders. The current status of those loans couldn’t be learned.

The mixing of Musk’s personal and business activities dates back to the early days of the companies, when he was writing checks from his own account to cover bills to help a then-struggling Tesla.

More recently, activities at Tesla have drawn scrutiny, with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission opening investigations into its use of company funds for a project that had been described internally as a house for Musk, the Journal has reported.

The documents viewed by the Journal show that SpaceX has a loan agreement with Musk that has been modified over the years.

In early 2017, SpaceX struck an agreement with Musk that permitted him to borrow up to $120 million from the company, with principal and interest due either a decade later or 90 days after a demand from SpaceX. Musk tapped into that deal about a year later, when he took out $100 million, according to the documents.

The total amount SpaceX could lend him was increased in May 2019, and Musk borrowed another $100 million the same month. A similar scenario played out the following year: The lending capacity was boosted in December 2020 to a maximum of $500 million, and Musk took out another $300 million.

In 2021, Musk began unlocking some of his paper wealth at Tesla. At the end of that year, he repaid SpaceX the $500 million in borrowing plus interest.

Last fall, SpaceX boosted borrowing capacity to as much as $1 billion, permitting Musk to take out the loan of that size.

At the beginning of last year, with Tesla flourishing, Musk began making moves toward a new venture: Twitter.

An early plan called for Musk to borrow $12.5 billion through loans backed by Tesla shares he owned that at the time were valued at more than $62.5 billion, and represented about 40% of his stake.

The idea worried some investors. Tesla’s board and several banks had put in place rules that required him to put up more collateral were Tesla’s share price to fall. And it was falling in those days, meaning more shares were needed as collateral. Ultimately, he abandoned using Tesla shares as collateral to buy Twitter.

In April 2023, Tesla disclosed that it had further tightened rules around Musk's using his stake in the car company to borrow money.

Paying for the late October acquisition of Twitter further complicated Musk’s financial situation.

The social-media company traditionally generated most of its revenue by selling ads, but saw a pullback from advertisers worried in part about the drama around Musk’s takeover. Musk said he was forced to cut spending at the social-media company to avoid bankruptcy.

The situation at Twitter, along with increased competition and rising interest rates, weighed on Tesla shares last year, when the stock fell 65%. Tesla's share-price decline complicated Musk's ability to use stock in the electric-vehicle company to raise money.

Theo Francis contributed to this article.

