Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Elon Musk brother sold $109 mn in Tesla stock ahead of contentious Twitter poll

Elon Musk brother sold $109 mn in Tesla stock ahead of contentious Twitter poll

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc
1 min read . 10:09 PM IST Bloomberg

Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla stock on Twitter Saturday, saying he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kimbal Musk sold Tesla Inc. shares a day before his brother, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, launched his now infamous Twitter poll.

Kimbal Musk sold Tesla Inc. shares a day before his brother, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, launched his now infamous Twitter poll.

Kimbal, 49, who’s a Tesla board member, sold 88,500 Tesla shares on Nov. 5, according to a filing on Monday after the market close. He sold the stake at an average price of $1,229.91 per share via JPMorgan, the filing says. That amounts to about $109 million. The shares sold represented about 15% of Kimbal’s equity stake, excluding options.

Kimbal, 49, who’s a Tesla board member, sold 88,500 Tesla shares on Nov. 5, according to a filing on Monday after the market close. He sold the stake at an average price of $1,229.91 per share via JPMorgan, the filing says. That amounts to about $109 million. The shares sold represented about 15% of Kimbal’s equity stake, excluding options.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla stock on Twitter Saturday, saying he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes." His legion of followers decided the world’s richest person should sell a stake worth about $21 billion. Tesla shares slumped after the poll, closing down the most in five months. 

Kimbal attended culinary school and established himself as a sustainability-minded Brooklyn entrepreneur. He has assets valued at about $950 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, though the Tesla’s latest proxy shows he had 599,740 shares --equal to all of his equity at the time, pledged as collateral for personal loans.

The cowboy-hat sporting chef-restaurateur is CEO of Kitchen Restaurant Group and co-founder of Square Roots Urban Growers Inc., an urban farm community that cultivates crops like arugula in spaces including old shipping containers. He’s been a member of the Tesla board since April 2004 and is also a director of his brother’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Inside Adani Group’s growing B2C dreams

Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to pl ...

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!