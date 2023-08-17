Elon Musk buying another ‘X’? What US Steel ticker reveals about potential bid

Elon Musk buying another ‘X’? What US Steel ticker reveals about potential bid1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST
U.S. Steel rejects $7.3B takeover bid and speculations arise about Elon Musk's potential involvement.
U.S. Steel, the historic billion-dollar company famed for shaping America's infrastructure, is back on the market after rejecting a $7.3 billion takeover bid. While no official sources confirm Elon Musk's interest, online speculation swirls around his potential involvement.
After rejecting a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs on Sunday, U.S. Steel said it was considering its next move. On Monday, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for the Pittsburgh steelmaker.
U.S. Steel says it has other offers to consider as well, and the company gave no timeline for if and when it might make any decision about selling itself, AP news have cited.
Speculations are rife on the internet that Elon Musk might bid for the US steel as well. But there is no confirmation yet.
U.S. Steel trades under the ticker "X," joining iconic brands like Ford ("F"), AT&T ("T"), Citigroup ("C"), and Visa ("V").
Now we are all aware about Musk's fondness for the letter X. Last year he declared, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." And last month, a federal filing revealed Twitter's merger into "X Corp," aligning with Musk's SpaceX and his child's unique name, X Æ A-Xii.
Musk's historical association with X.com, originally his vision for the first "everything bank," later merged into PayPal. His drive for "X" branding even led to his ousting as PayPal CEO. The allure of "X" remains a constant motif.
It’s clear Musk doesn’t like others dictating what he can and can’t do with his favorite letters. Would he therefore purchase U.S. Steel to control “X" on the New York Stock Exchange, perhaps one day offering a publicly traded vessel that he could Frankenstein into an “everything" conglomerate that manufactures S, 3, X, and Y vehicles, fires big rockets into space, puts satellites in orbit, and bores tunnels underground?, a Fast Company article cited.
However, messages sent from Fast Company to Musk through Tesla did not get a response, but for Elon Musk’s online fans, the working theory seems to be yes, he would.
