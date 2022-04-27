Elon Musk buying Twitter is a great win for free speech, says Coinbase CEO

Twitter on Tuesday confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company. Musk has said that he wants to make Twitter’s algorithms open source to increase user trust as humanity’s “digital town square."

