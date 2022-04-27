Elon Musk buying Twitter is a great win for free speech, says Coinbase CEO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Coinbase Global Inc Chief Executive Brian Armstrong is the latest high-profile tech executive to praise Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter. Armstrong has called the deal “a great win for free speech" and predicted that it could prove more transformative than people think.
He said Twitter can be protected from “being co-opted again" if the company moves to a “decentralized protocol over time."
The Coinbase CEO added that all kinds of freedom are worth fighting for--economic, speech, due process, etc. "We need more company standing for freedom. The freedom stack," he added.
Yesterday, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also praised Musk calling him a 'singular solution' for the company.
"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey tweeted.
Twitter on Tuesday confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company. Musk has said that he wants to make Twitter’s algorithms open source to increase user trust as humanity’s “digital town square."