Elon Musk buys Twitter: What we know, what we don’t about $44 billion deal

The Financing (part two): Though the announcement reiterated that Musk is “providing an approximately $21 billion equity commitment," there were no further details about where that money would come from. Now that the deal has turned friendly, private equity firms -- who typically shy away from hostile transactions -- might be more likely to come on board and write him a check. For a commitment this size, upwards of four or five different firms could be involved in what’s commonly known as a syndicated, or club, deal. Some existing shareholders could also decide to roll their Twitter stakes into the private company. All of that means that Musk might not be on the hook for much of the money himself, which could be a relief to shareholders of Tesla Inc., who’ve been worried he’d sell his stake in the electric carmaker to fund Twitter.