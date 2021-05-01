Elon Musk can pocket another $32 billion of Tesla shares

The technology entrepreneur is now vested in stock options valued at that amount after the electric-car maker hit roughly half of the targets laid out by the board in his landmark 2018 compensation package, according to a securities disclosure filed late Friday. Mr. Musk is poised to receive approximately $10.8 billion more when Tesla hits other targets soon, the company said in separate securities filings this past week.

