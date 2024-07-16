Elon Musk claims X recorded ‘all-time high’ of 417 billion user seconds globally on platform on July 15

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has posted on his social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming that usage on the platform hit an “all-time high” on July 15.

“X usage hit another all-time high yesterday with 417 billion user-seconds globally! In the US, user-seconds reached 93 billion, 23 per cent higher than the previous record of 76 billion. In a single day,” he wrote.

‘X is indispensable’ Earlier in March, the social media accounts associated with X shared a series of posts with numbers to “prove” that “X is indispensable”.

“250 million people use X every day. 550 million people visit the global town square every month. On average, users spend 30 minutes a day on X. This year, the daily average of user time spent on the platform has grown by +13%. Mobile time spent is up +17% vs. the last six months,” account X Data shared.

“X has over 8 billion daily active user minutes on average so far in 2024, up 10% from last year. 1.7 million people join X every day,” it added.

Twitter, Elon Musk & X Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion — a deal that has since proved too expensive as the company's valuation has nearly halved since. In the ensuing days, Musk fired top executives, laid off half of the company's staff, formed a content moderation council to review account reinstatements and revamped the platform's subscription service.

Besides the name itself being rebranded to X in July 2023 – dropping the iconic blue bird, the company has seen a host of changes under Musk, some being rather contentious, such as when he opted to restore suspended accounts.

With controversial decisions, the platform began losing huge advertisement revenue due to Trump's own antics, after he introduced paid verifications in the form of Twitter Blue to mitigate the losses.

To boost platform engagement, Musk announced on March 28, 2024 that X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers would be granted free access to Premium features, while those with over 5,000 followers would enjoy Premium features at no cost.