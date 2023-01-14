New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that some more changes will be implemented on the micro-blogging platform from next week. He provided the information on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week," Musk tweeted.

Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2023

The billionaire on Sunday had also hinted that the upcoming changes would be make it ‘easy to create folders bookmark tweets into various categories’. He also announced the features which will appear in the 'first part' of a 'much larger UI overhaul'.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, part of a much larger UI overhaul are among the new Twitter features announced by Musk on January 8.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb."

Meanwhile, Twitter made more staff reductions in the unit responsible for hate speech and harassment as well as the trust and safety team handling global content moderation. Employees in the company's Dublin and Singapore headquarters were impacted by at least a dozen further cuts on January 6 night, according to the article, which cited people with knowledge of the situation.

Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, who was just hired as the site integrity director for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, senior director of revenue policy at Twitter, were among those let go from the social media network controlled by Musk, Bloomberg reported.

Employees on the teams in charge of the platform's misinformation, international outreach, and state media policies were also let go, the report added.