Elon Musk confirms new features on Twitter next week1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Elon Musk had also hinted that the upcoming changes would be make it ‘easy to create folders bookmark tweets into various categories’.
Elon Musk had also hinted that the upcoming changes would be make it ‘easy to create folders bookmark tweets into various categories’.
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that some more changes will be implemented on the micro-blogging platform from next week. He provided the information on his official Twitter handle on Friday.