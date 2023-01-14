Elon Musk confirms roll-out of new Twitter features - A look at the changes

Elon Musk confirms roll-out of new Twitter features - A look at the changes2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed some of the changes that will be implemented on the micro-blogging platform from next week.
Changes at Twitter continued in the new year, with fresh layoffs and an overhaul of several features. New CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Friday that changes were coming for the ‘bookmark’ button, image length crop and more. While the businessman gave a definitive timeframe for some of the changes, his remarks on the micro-blogging site indicate that there are further updates in the works.
“Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop and other minor bug fixes next week," he posted on Friday. The new Twitter chief also said that bookmarks would be made ‘search-able’.
He had previously replied in the affirmative after a Twitter user sought “an option that allows us to disable cropping while uploading an image", insisting that he “didn't like it either".
Musk also said that changes would be made to Twitter's ‘recommended’ section with the set up becoming “much better" later this year.
Responding to a user, Musk assured that the “new UI coming this week" would allow people to easily switch between the ‘recommended' and ‘followed’ segments.
Last week on Sunday the tech mogul had hinted that the upcoming changes would make it "easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories".
He had also spoken in the past of a multi-part ‘much larger UI overhaul’ and “significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.
“Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account or tweet status visible no later than next month. Transparency builds trust," the company chief posted on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile as Musk pushes for ‘transparency’, the 14th edition of the ‘Twitter files’ was released on Thursday. The latest one, dubbed 'The RussiaGate Lies' pertains to the "fake tale of Russian bots and the 'ReleaseTheMemo' hashtag".
Apart from the upcoming bookmarking and image crop updates, Musk's responses to Twitter users also indicate that several other changes may be made in coming days.
He responded in the affirmative after a Twitter user called for search results to be optimised for spelling errors and appeared to hint at the possibility of words being emphasised in ‘bold’ and ‘italics’ on future posts.
Musk also appeared to accept a netizen's suggestion for Twitter user profiles to show information beyond their current follower count - “something like their 30-day rolling average of views or some other view-based metric".