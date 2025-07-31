Elon Musk ‘deletes’ researcher roles at xAI, says ‘pretentious, low-accountability’. Here's what will replace them…

Elon Musk shared that his artificial intelligence start-up xAI, will no longer have ‘researcher’ jobs. Instead, the billionaire and world's richest person, believes that terming the all umbrella roles at the tech company as ‘engineer’ is the way to go.

Responding to a job posting by an xAI staff on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk was emphatic that the AI company considers all working on the system as “engineers”.

What Elon Musk said: ‘There are only engineers…’ The post was about “researchers and engineers” roles at xAI, which is “scaling up”, but the big boss quoted the post to give his two cents on job titles at the company: “This false nomenclature of “researcher” and “engineer”, which is a thinly-masked way of describing a two-tier engineering system, is being deleted from xAI today.”

“There are only engineers. Researcher is a relic term from academia,” Elon Musk added.

‘Don’t use pretentious, low-accountability term' In a following reply, Elon Musk added more context to his declaration, claiming, “SpaceX does more meaningful, cutting-edge “research” on the advancement of rockets and satellites than all the academic university labs on Earth combined.”

“But we don’t use the pretentious, low-accountability term “researcher”. Engineer.” he emphasised.

Netizens respond: ‘Dismissive, feel bad for employee, hiding from Zuck…’ There were a host of responses to Elon Musk's post, with many resorting to memes and jokes.

One user jokingly questioned, “Are you doing this to hide your researchers from Zuck?” referring to Meta platform's AI hiring blitzkrieg that has poached top names from rivals such as OpenAI and Apple for some hundred million dollar packages.

Another alleged a lack of respect towards researchers in the tech space, saying, “Only in computer “science” can you dismiss researchers like this”.

Many others were just sympathetic to the staff, named Aditya Gupta, who ended up being blasted to Elon Musk's millions of followers on X, and caught in an “awkward” position by the absolute top boss.