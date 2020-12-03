Elon Musk 'effect': Electric vehicle billionaires see massive wealth gains

Nio Inc. founder William Li has gotten 12 times richer in 2020 through his holding in the U.S.-listed carmaker, the fastest pace of gains among the world’s 500 richest people. The net worth of He Xiaopeng, chairman of XPeng Inc., has jumped more than 600%. Overall, fortunes of the handful of people tracked by the Bloomberg index in the EV industry have increased by more than $140 billion -- including Musk’s $111 billion surge.