Elon Musk explores raising up to $3 billion to help pay off Twitter debt4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:32 AM IST
- Billionaire has held talks with investors about selling new Twitter shares
Elon Musk‘s team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in potential new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc. for his buyout of the company, people familiar with the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×