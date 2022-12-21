Elon Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll

AFP

Elon Musk doubted on the reliability of a Twitter poll in which a majority of votes said he should step down as a CEO of the company

Musk, who became sole owner of the platform on October 27, said earlier he would abide by the poll results but in a series of tweets, the tycoon indicated his belief that the vote may have been rigged by bots.