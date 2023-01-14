Elon Musk faces US trial for ‘false’ 2018 tweet on Tesla privatisation - Details

Incidentally, Tesla’s shares are now worth nearly six times more than at the time of Musk’s tweets (after adjusting for two stock splits made since 2018). The company's stock had been worth even more before Musk decided to buy Twitter for a price that even he conceded was far more than the company was worth. Tesla's shares are currently hovering around $120, having lost nearly half their value since he took control of Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}