Elon Musk fired 80% of Twitter, and Silicon Valley companies adopted the practice, finds report
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion led to a massive 80% workforce cut, causing chaos and shock. Despite facing challenges like increased hate speech and functionality problems, the app has endured and his radical downsizing set a new standard for job cuts in the tech industry.
After billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, he sent in loyalists, including ex-boring company exec Steve Davis and cousin James Musk, to “examine whether existing employees were value for money," according to a report by The Telegraph. He soon slashed 6,000 workers or 80 per cent of then-Twitter, now X, in a move that shocked the industry.