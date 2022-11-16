Elon Musk gives Twitter staff an ultimatum: Work ‘long hours at high intensity’ or leave2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 09:11 PM IST
- Staffers have a Thursday deadline to stay or take a severance package
New Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk told employees in an email that they must decide whether they want to stay and work “long hours at high intensity" or take a severance package, an ultimatum that comes after he already laid off roughly half of the social-media company’s workforce earlier this month.