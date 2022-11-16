Elon Musk gives Twitter staff an ultimatum: Work ‘long hours at high intensity’ or leave

The email comes after Mr. Musk last week sent employees a memo seen by the Journal that warned of “dire" economic challenges facing the company and in which he said bankruptcy is a possibility. Also last week, in the company’s first all-hands meeting since Mr. Musk’s late October takeover, the billionaire talked about ending remote work for most Twitter employees, saying they needed to come to the office if able, according to people familiar with the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}