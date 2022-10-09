Elon Musk got more time to close Twitter deal, not more options

One unknown is exactly how Mr. Musk will fund the rest. Mr. Musk, in public filings, has laid out funding sources that could be used in the deal for about $26.5 billion of the $33.5 billion he’s on the hook for. Part of that was to come from other investors, including Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital Fund LP and Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, who agreed in May to provide just over $7 billion in total. Mr. Musk is responsible for any shortfall, if not all of them follow through with their commitments.