Though there is no burner Twitter account, Elon Musk said he has a cheesy secret Instagram account to click on links his friends send him.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, is often seen interacting with TCS's software developer Pranay Pathole. As many tried to find the link, the Tesla boss cleared the air saying that he is not running Pathole's Twitter account. However, he further admitted that though there is no burner Twitter account, he has a cheesy secret Instagram account to click on links his friends send him.
Pathole tweeted, "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES ".
