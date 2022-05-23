Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk has a secret Insta account: Tesla boss tells his Indian Twitter friend why he uses it

Elon Musk has a secret Insta account: Tesla boss tells his Indian Twitter friend why he uses it

Elon Musk and Pathole are friends on Twitter and are often seen responding to each other's tweets.
1 min read . 09:30 PM ISTLivemint

  • Though there is no burner Twitter account, Elon Musk said he has a cheesy secret Instagram account to click on links his friends send him.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, is often seen interacting with TCS's software developer Pranay Pathole. As many tried to find the link, the Tesla boss cleared the air saying that he is not running Pathole's Twitter account. However, he further admitted that though there is no burner Twitter account, he has a cheesy secret Instagram account to click on links his friends send him. 

Pathole tweeted, "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES ".

In response to the tweet, Musk replied, "Haha I don't even have a burner Twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

 Musk and Pathole are friends on Twitter and are often seen responding to each other's tweets.