OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Elon Musk has a special request for Jack Dorsey after Twitter disables its own 'Instagram Stories'

Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk has requested a new feature after Twitter announced Wednesday for the discontinuation of its Fleets feature, the platform's own version of stories.

Musk, who recently has claimed that his humour helps keep Tesla car prices low, asked for a new laughing emoji in the messaging section of Twitter.

"A new laughing emoji on DMs would be great," Musk replied to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's tweet.

Other users were also quick to demand chan based on their personal usage.

Fleets are reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories" and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March in Brazil.

MINT PREMIUM See All

"We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter," Ilya Brown, Twitter's vice president of product, said in a statement. "But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout