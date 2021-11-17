Why Elon Musk is offloading huge quantities of Tesla shares

Musk began selling shares last week after floating the idea in a Twitter poll. The sale was prompted by a November 6 poll Musk set up on Twitter, saying that “much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock." Almost 58% of the 3.5 million votes were cast in favor of a sale. With electric-car makers increasingly in demand on Wall Street, Tesla's stock has surged more than 150% in the past 12 months.