Elon Musk hints his support for right-wing Rabbit Hole. How netizens react

All through Elon Musk has been vocal about his support for the Republican party.
Elon Musk becomes vocal about his support for Rabbit Hole with a simple tweet ‘Follow Rabbit’. This comes after the organisation sought future collaborations with tech billionaires.
For the uninitiated, Rabbit Hole is a community that follows right-wing ideologies. Earlier, when Musk questioned Apple's decision to withhold Twitter from Appstore, the Rabbit Hole reasoned that this was because Apple's donations are to the Democratic party. Since Twitter is allowing free speech against the party's interest so Apple is trying to play a role in it.
The post received mixed reactions from his followers.
Responding to the tweet, one said, so you're proving that Elon is a biased political operative and has skewed the data to match his goals.
Another comment, definately not skewed in any direction. Pretty balanced. Reflects how apolitical these companies are. You can for sure trust they have no agenda or bias.
Golly sure is silly to make any reference to George Orwell's 1984 and this. It's just that they all support one party, and in 1984 there is one nameless party, only called “the Party" with absolute power in Oceania, not America. But then throw in the Twitter files Newspeak..., commented the third.
All through Musk has been vocal about his support for the Republican party. Earlier, he commented he would support Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida if he ran for president in 2024.
In a series of tweets, the new Twitter chief stated about his political views saying, "My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far." But he later clarified that earlier he was a huge supporter of Obama-Biden presidency but (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump
Musk last month launched a poll for the reinstatement of Trump's account on Twitter.
After Musk restored Trump’s Twitter account, civil rights leaders urged major advertisers to stay away from the social media platform. The activists said Musk broke promises he made to them in a closed-door meeting about hate speech and misinformation.
However, Trump has not tweeted anything since the account was reinstated. Trump is active on his own social media platform "Truth Social".