SpaceX to be listed on stock exchange? Elon Musk says 'at some point’

SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of the commercial spaceflight company being listed at ‘some point’ in the future. Speaking at Tesla Inc's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, 6 November, Elon Musk said he has been “giving a lot of thought” to how supporters could gain access to SpaceX stock.

“I want to try to figure out some way for Tesla shareholders to participate in SpaceX,” Musk said.

“I do want supporters to have SpaceX stock,” Elon Musk said, adding that “I've been giving a lot of thought to how to give people access to SpaceX stock; Maybe at some point SpaceX should become a public company despite all the downsides of being public.”

Elon Musk also referenced the “2500-shareholder threshold,” a regulatory benchmark that typically requires private companies to go public once exceeded. His comments have reignited interest in SpaceX, which remains one of the most valuable privately held companies in the world.

Moon mission delay sparks NASA review Just two weeks back, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy expressed concerns over SpaceX's Starship development, which is central to the Artemis 3 moon mission. Sean Duffy indicated that NASA may open up the contract to rival companies capable of delivering a faster plan to land humans on the lunar surface.

However, SpaceX responded to that statement on 30 October, defending itself, saying it has accomplished dozens of milestones associated with its Starship moon lander contract and plans to execute key future milestones next year, including a long-duration flight test, Mint reported in a news article.

The rocket and satellite maker is also preparing an insider share sale that would value the company at approximately $400 billion, which can make it one of the most valued startups, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The CEO's latest achievement At the same time, a new development emerged about Tesla shareholders voting to approve CEO Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay deal, the biggest CEO pay package in corporate history.

If Elon Musk hits all the milestones required to receive the full value of the deal, he stands to gain more than $500 billion, boosting his current net worth of $461 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.