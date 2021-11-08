Elon Musk insults Tesla shareholders’ intelligence

Mr. Musk’s quandary is that his perceived self-confidence underpins much of Tesla’s value. More than the late Steve Jobs with Apple or even the 91 year-old Mr. Buffett, news of a serious illness or death would vaporize vast amounts of shareholder wealth. So would a formal press release saying that he was selling even $2 billion of stock, much less $20 billion. The fact that Tesla is, for now, worth more than every other car maker on the planet combined with a fraction of the output is evidence of Mr. Musk’s genius in portraying himself as an antiestablishment hero. He even suggested that he was doing it because of criticism of billionaires’ “tax avoidance" on unrealized gains.