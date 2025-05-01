‘CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk’: Tesla dismisses new CEO search rumours, Musk reacts

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has lashed out at speculation that Tesla's board is seeking to replace him as CEO of the auto major, calling the report “deliberately false”.

In an angry post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk wrote: “It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!”

The EV automaker also took to X, to refute the speculation in a post signed off by Robyn Denholm, Chairman of the board of directors of Tesla Motors.

“Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published). The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead,” the official Tesla account stated.

Speculation Over New Tesla CEO? What Unfolded… The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), in an exclusive report citing sources said that Tesla approached numerous executive search firms months ago to find a successor for Elon Musk. It added that whether Elon Musk, also a member of the board, was aware of succession planning is “unclear”.

The world's richest man's involvement in politics has sparked global outrage and boycotts against Tesla's cars. In February, in an appearance at the White House, the tech billionaire denied leading a “hostile takeover” of the US government. “The people voted for major government reform, and that's what the people are going to get. That's what democracy is all about,” he had said.

As per the WSJ report, the alleged hunt for a new CEO came amid declining sales and profits, and investor concerns over Elon Musk’s role in the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he has spearheaded federal spending cuts and layoffs.

During an investors call in April, Elon Musk had vowed to “significantly” cut back from his work in DOGE , to one-two days a week starting from May, as per a Reuters report.