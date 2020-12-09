Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Elon Musk isn’t sweet on candy makers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk isn’t sweet on candy makers

3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Annie Gasparro , The Wall Street Journal

  • Tesla CEO says lack of hits shows hazards of consolidation; Mars offers to send him some new candies

Elon Musk has some sour thoughts about Big Candy.

Candy makers have gotten too big and lost touch with what consumers want, the Tesla Inc. chief executive said during an interview Tuesday for The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.