US judge allows dismissed Twitter execs, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, to sue Elon Musk for severance

Elon Musk faced a legal setback as a judge allowed former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, to pursue claims for severance pay. The case could likely influence other pending lawsuits against Musk.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
A file combination photo showing ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and X owner Elon Musk, who sacked Agrawal and other executives in 2022.
A file combination photo showing ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and X owner Elon Musk, who sacked Agrawal and other executives in 2022.(Photo by Lionel Bonaventure and JIm Watson / various sources / AFP)

A California district court judge in the United States has allowed ex-Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, to pursue lawsuits against Elon Musk for severance pay, Bloomberg reported on November 2.

In a ruling made late on November 1 (US time), the judge ruled that dismissed Twitter executives can sue the billionaire for terminating their roles with the social media company during his acquisition and before they could resign, in order to cheat them of their severance, it added. Agrawal, ex-CFO Ned Segal, ex-legal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and the company's former general counsel Sean Edgett have filed the lawsuit.

Musk took over Twitter in a much publicised buy-out in 2022 and soon re-branded the social media platform as ‘X’.

Also Read | WHY did Microsoft’s Satya Nadella ask for cash salary cut? China, hacks reasons?

‘200 Million Differential’

According to the complaint filed in March 2024, the former high-ranking officers cited Musk's biography by Walter Isaacson, in which Musk told the author there was a "200 million differential in the cookie jar between closing tonight and doing it tomorrow morning" when referring to the rush in Twitter's $44 billion acquisition.

The ex-execs claim that they are owed severance benefits equal to one year’s salary and unvested stock awards valued at the acquisition price.

Representatives of X didn’t immediately respond to queries, the report added. The case is Agrawal v. Musk, 24-cv-01304, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

Also Read | NSE launches new mobile app for Android, iOS — All you need to know

Future Course for Other Lawsuits

This is among many legal claims against Musk, who suddenly fired thousands of Twitter staff after acquiring the company.

Judge Chesney is overseeing two other lawsuits brought by Twitter executives, including one by Twitter's former core tech general manager Nicholas Caldwell, who is seeking $20 million as lost severance compensation. The judge on November 1 also denied a request by Musk's lawyers to dismiss Caldwell's claims.

In September 2024, one such ex-employee won unpaid severance through closed-door arbitration, setting a precedent for other cases, lawyers told Bloomberg. And in July 2024, Musk and X successfully fought off a suit for $500 million in severance pay for around 6,000 laid-off employees.

Also Read | Nvidia set to replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on November 8

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Key Takeaways
  • The court’s ruling allows ex-Twitter executives to seek severance pay from Elon Musk, potentially impacting future legal claims.
  • Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has led to numerous legal challenges regarding employee severance and back pay.
  • This case highlights the complexities of executive compensation during corporate acquisitions.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsUS judge allows dismissed Twitter execs, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, to sue Elon Musk for severance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.