Elon Musk jumps into geopolitics ahead of planned Twitter takeover

He hasn’t done so. In recent months, Mr. Musk has spoken more about his political leanings and views, often on Twitter. He tweeted in May that he had voted for Mr. Biden, but intended to vote Republican this November. He blamed what he called “unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX." He has maintained he is a moderate, tweeting in August, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!"