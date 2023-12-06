Elon Musk-led xAI looks to raise $1 billion in equity offering. Details here
Elon Musk-led artificial intelligence startup xAI is looking to raise $1 billion in funding from equity investors, according to a document filed by the company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The document also noted that xAI has already raised about $135, without disclosing the names of those investors.