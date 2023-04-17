Elon Musk Lowers Expectations for SpaceX’s First Starship Launch Attempt
- SpaceX CEO says company will proceed carefully with Monday’s planned test flight
Elon Musk sought to lower expectations for SpaceX’s inaugural launch attempt of Starship, the immense rocket that his space company is preparing to try to fly on Monday morning.
Mr. Musk told listeners Sunday evening during a Twitter discussion that the company faces serious challenges pulling off the operation, pointing to potential hazards that could stem from the dozens of engines that would power the rocket off a launchpad.
“We’re going to be pretty careful about this launch. If it does go wrong, it’s a lot to go wrong," he said of the potential launch. SpaceX said Monday morning teams had started to fuel up the rocket and set a new time to try to blast off the vehicle at 9:20 a.m. ET. The company started a live stream of the test, offering commentary about the vehicle and flight test.
Besides technical challenges, weather conditions and wind could play a factor in determining if SpaceX could try to fly the vehicle or if the company would need to push off the effort.
The flight test Monday is “more likely to scrub than not," he said at point, adding that it wasn’t clear when the company would try again if that happens.
SpaceX has been working on Starship for years, aiming to create a powerful, fully reusable rocket for ambitious missions into deep space. Mr. Musk has discussed using Starship to launch people to Mars. The company also has a number of customers that have hired the vehicle for future flights, including NASA, which selected a Starship variant for a moon landing currently set for 2025.
Over the weekend, SpaceX teams were completing final checks and reviews of the vehicle, the company said. Employees at the Hawthorne, Calif.-based company, ex-staffers, investors and fans have been traveling to the Brownsville area to try to witness the potential test flight. The Starship launchpad is located on a beach east of Brownsville, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX’s Starbase production and infrastructure site is located nearby, situated among bays and sand.
Mr. Musk on Sunday pointed to Starship’s engines as among his top concerns going into the flight attempt, at one point comparing them to grenades. The engines, called Raptors, were designed in-house at SpaceX. Thirty-three are installed on the vehicle’s booster, called Super Heavy.
A major worry, he said, is that a problem with an engine could cascade and destroy other engines, part of the vehicle or even the launchpad. Rebuilding the pad, depending on what happened, could take several months.
“My top hope is please, may fate smile upon us, and we clear the launchpad before anything goes wrong. That’s all I’m asking," Mr. Musk said.
SpaceX has flown shorter flights using just the Starship spacecraft before. Monday’s potential launch would be the first time it has used both that ship and the Super Heavy booster together.
The company dealt with crashes and explosions during the earlier testing. It also successfully landed a Starship spacecraft in 2021. Former employees have said that SpaceX’s willingness to test, learn from mistakes and make improvements based on that experience has helped the company to develop sophisticated rockets.