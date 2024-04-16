Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Elon Musk may announce Tesla's entry in India after meet with PM Modi on April 22: Report
BackBack

Elon Musk may announce Tesla's entry in India after meet with PM Modi on April 22: Report

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Elon Musk likely to announce Tesla's entry into Indian markets after meeting PM Modi. The announcement won't be site-specific, requiring board approval. Musk confirmed his visit and lobbying for reduced import taxes on EVs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (PIB)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (PIB)

Elon Musk is likely to announce its carmaker Tesla's entry into Indian markets after the billionaire's meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22, a MoneyControl report citing a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The official, who spoke to MoneyControl on the condition of anonymity, said the speculated announcement won't be "sit-specific" because for that, Tesla would require a board approval. "It is more of a signaling."

“Expect a general announcement that the US-based EV (electric vehicle) maker is coming into India not a site-specific one. To announce a specific site Tesla typically needs board approval, which may happen only later," the official told MoneyControl.

"For now, Musk may welcome the EV policy and say that he looks forward to being in Indian market soon," the official added.

Also read: Elon Musk's Starlink licence application in process, ownership 'declaration' received

Earlier this month, Musk confirmed his visit to India and meeting with PM Modi via a post on X, the microblogging website he now owns.

"Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!" he posted.

Also read: Tesla layoff: Elon Musk-led EV firm's move to cut 10% global workforce to hit US, China markets hard

Musk will not address the media during his 48-hour visit to India. However, the official said, a press release and video will likely be released after his interaction with PM Modi.

Musk met PM Modi last year in New York. 

Tesla reported lobbied the Centre for months to lower import taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) as it contemplated over setting up a factory here.

In March, Centre announced a revised EV policy slashing import taxes to 15 per cent from 100 per cent on some models if a manufacturer invests at least $500 million and sets up a factory in the country too.

Also read: Elon Musk plans to charge new X users, here's why

Meanwhile, the licence application of Musk's satellite venture Starlink is under process, and the government is examining the security aspects, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The FDI and financial aspects are in sync with the requirements and conditions, the report said, adding that the ownership 'declaration' has also been received from Starlink.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 10:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App