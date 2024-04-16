Elon Musk may announce Tesla's entry in India after meet with PM Modi on April 22: Report
Elon Musk likely to announce Tesla's entry into Indian markets after meeting PM Modi. The announcement won't be site-specific, requiring board approval. Musk confirmed his visit and lobbying for reduced import taxes on EVs.
Elon Musk is likely to announce its carmaker Tesla's entry into Indian markets after the billionaire's meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22, a MoneyControl report citing a senior government official said on Tuesday.
