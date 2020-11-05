Elon Musk, once a Washington outsider, courts military business

From the beginning, Mr. Musk has said his ultimate goal was colonizing Mars to provide humans a safe escape from Earth if necessary. But in the process, SpaceX amassed an order book of civilian launch contracts estimated to total about $5 billion. It also has won contracts to supply the military with rocket launches and satellite prototypes eventually worth an estimated $6 billion and roughly $9 billion more in past and future National Aeronautics and Space Administration awards, primarily to ferry cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station.