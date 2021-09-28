Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, with a net worth of $213 billion has pipped Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person again, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In the past one-week the Tesla founder has gained around $13 billion in net worth as the share price of electric vehicle maker surged .

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

Tesla's shares have been trading lower today by 1.4% at $780.7 on Nasdaq as tech stocks took a pounding on rising US bond yields. Meanwhile, Amazon's stock has fallen over 3%, trading at $3,297.47 on Nasdaq.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday fell over 2%, the most among Wall Street indexes as technology stocks came under pressure.

According to the real-time data of Bloomberg index, Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $197 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault, the chairman of Louis Vuitton (LVMH) with a net worth of $160 billion. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates take fourth and fifth places in the index with a net worth of $132 billion and $128 billion respectively.

Tesla, which is the world's most valuable carmaker market cap of more than $792 billion. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells sedans, sport utility vehicles, and is the state's largest automotive employer. Musk is also the chief executive of SpaceX, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.

Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to an August 2021 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings are used as collateral for personal obligations. A December 2020 filing shows he has roughly $500 million of loans outstanding from three US banks.

SpaceX is valued using an February 2021 funding round that valued the company at $74 billion. A Nov. 15, 2016, filing with the Federal Communications Commission showed Musk owned 54% of the closely held company through a trust.

