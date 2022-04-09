Elon Musk promises more drama, says the next Twitter board meet will be 'lit'

The story of Twitter’s leadership up until this point is an eventful one. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder, started his second stint as its CEO in 2015, when the board consisted of mostly Silicon Valley insiders, and only one woman. He pushed to diversify Twitter’s directors, and the following year the company replaced two early investors on its board with PepsiCo Inc. executive Hugh Johnston and Martha Lane Fox, a British internet entrepreneur. In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said, “We've been open about the need to diversify our board, and that commitment still stands today." The company has added two female members in the last two years.