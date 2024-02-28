 Elon Musk reacts in is own trademark style after Apple cancels electric car ambitions | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 27 2024 15:57:55
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.70 -1.23%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.15 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.50 1.65%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,579.10 1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.15 0.48%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Elon Musk reacts in is own trademark style after Apple cancels electric car ambitions
BackBack

Elon Musk reacts in is own trademark style after Apple cancels electric car ambitions

Written By Alka Jain

Elon Musk reacts to Apple canceling electric car project with two emojis on X (formerly Twitter).

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reuters)Premium
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reuters)

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted in his own trademark style after Apple Inc. scrapped a decadelong effort to build an electric car, abandoning one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk didn't write a single word but rather posted only two emojis after receiving the information. “🫡 🚬" the Tesla CEO reacted on the microblogging site.

The move is surprising because it marks the end of Project Titan — one of the most significant and ambitious projects in the company's history.

The decision was internally disclosed by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vice President Kevin Lynch on February 27, leaving nearly 2,000 project employees stunned.

Many car team employees, known as the Special Projects Group (SPG), will transition to the artificial intelligence division under executive John Giannandrea, focusing on generative AI projects.

While several hundred hardware engineers and vehicle designers on the Apple car team may have the opportunity to apply for positions in other Apple teams, the exact number of layoffs remains unclear.

 

(More details are being added.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App