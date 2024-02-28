Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted in his own trademark style after Apple Inc. scrapped a decadelong effort to build an electric car, abandoning one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk didn't write a single word but rather posted only two emojis after receiving the information. “🫡 🚬" the Tesla CEO reacted on the microblogging site.

The move is surprising because it marks the end of Project Titan — one of the most significant and ambitious projects in the company's history.

The decision was internally disclosed by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vice President Kevin Lynch on February 27, leaving nearly 2,000 project employees stunned.

Many car team employees, known as the Special Projects Group (SPG), will transition to the artificial intelligence division under executive John Giannandrea, focusing on generative AI projects.

While several hundred hardware engineers and vehicle designers on the Apple car team may have the opportunity to apply for positions in other Apple teams, the exact number of layoffs remains unclear.

(More details are being added.)

