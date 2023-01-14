Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move Tesla tweet trial to Texas

Tesla's stock was even worth even more before Musk decided to buy Twitter for a price that even he conceded was far more than the company was worth. Tesla's shares, currently hovering around $120, have lost nearly half their value since Musk took control of Twitter, partially affecting investor concerns that he is spending too much time running privately held Twitter instead of focusing at the automaker responsible for most of his fame and wealth at a time it's facing tougher competition.