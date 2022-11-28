Elon Musk receives idea on Twitter character limit, here's how he responded

Elon Musk announced that there will be three check marks from now on, Gold, Grey and also the Blue, to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who completed $44 billion deal and took over Twitter in this October, has made a slew of changes at the micro blogging site including $8 for blue tick, grey official tick for celebrities, and other new features.
John Kraus, a spaceflight photographer has also shared a suggestion for expanding character limit to 1,000 on Twitter, to which, Elon Musk responded, “it's on the todo list".
In a tweet post, John Kraus wrote, “Idea on expanding character limit to 1000: Char. limit should be 1000, but only show the first 280 on timeline with a “… (show more)" to indicate tweet is longer. When tapped, expand entire tweet. When scrolled to end, it smoothly transitions back into timeline. Cuts down on “x/87" threads, keeps same feel on timeline."
“It’s on the todo list," Musk replied to Kraus tweet.
“Twitter experienced slight degradation of service today from an old 3rd party tool used to block accounts that had no rate limit (sigh). Should be fixed now," the Tesla CEO added.
Recently, Musk announced that there will be 3 check marks from now on - Gold, Grey and also the Blue- to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform.
Musk explained that from now on, different users will get different checkmarks. For example, companies will get the gold check, grey check for governments, and blue for individuals (celebrities or not).
He also called it to be a ‘painful, but necessary’ measure.
This came days after the new Twitter boss halted the roll-out of $8 Blue plan owing to issues like impersonation and fake accounts. However, he had stated that the blue check subscription service will be relaunched by end of November noting it to be a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline.
