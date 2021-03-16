Shares of Tesla rose 2% overnight, catapulting billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk to world's richest again. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk's networth was pegged at $182 billion, narrowly ahead of Jeff Bezos of Amazon, whose wealth was pegged at $181 billion.

Musk and Bezos have been battling for the top spot on the Bloomberg wealth index since the Tesla founder took over in January, the month his fortune hit $210 billion.

Electric carmaker Tesla has crowned its brash billionaire founder and CEO Elon Musk with a new title: Technoking. And Zach Kirkhorn, the company's chief financial officer, will now be known as "Master of Coin," Tesla said Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer," the electric carmaker said in a filing. The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles.

Tesla did not say whether the new titles, which are effective immediately, would bring with them any additional duties.

Musk also waded in Monday to the new online fascination with digital art forms known as "NFTs," virtual objects that can be sold with a certificate of authenticity proving that they are, in theory, non-piratable thanks to the blockchain technology that was popularized by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Musk announced on his Twitter account that he would be selling a video clip of techno music about NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, as an NFT.

The cryptocurrency website Cointelegraph said bidding on the NFT had risen to $100,000 in the first hour after Musk made the announcement, even though Musk has not actually put the song on the market yet. (With Agency Inputs)

