Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest by overtaking Jeff Bezos

"Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer," the electric carmaker said in a filing. The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles.

