Vaibhav Sisinty, a Bengaluru-based CEO and Founder of GrowthSchool on Thursday tweeted saying, ‘Elon Musk was not the founder of Tesla. He acquired it.’
Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla has been in the spotlight for many reasons in the past few days either be the milestone of inking a deal to mine Bitcoin using solar power or bidding for the social networking service, Twitter. But this time, Musk has also grabbed limelight for his reply to a Bengaluru-based man.
Elon Musk, however, responded to the tweet by saying, "Not even close to that. It was a shell corp with no employees, no IP, no designs, no prototype, literally nothing but a (business) plan to commercialize AC Propulsion’s T-Zero car, which was introduced to me by JB Straubel, not Eberhard. Even the name ‘Tesla Motors’ was owned by others!"
Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker, and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.
X.com co-founder Elon Musk made a $6.5 million investment in February 2004 and became the largest shareholder of the company and its chairman. Musk has been the CEO of Tesla since 2008.
Currently, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla vehicles are produced at its factory in Fremont, California, and Gigafactory Shanghai.
Furthermore, Tesla is now one of the world's most valuable companies and also continues to hold the title of the world's most valuable automaker with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.