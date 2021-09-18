A video shared by Space X, founded by Elon Musk, on Saturday created a buzz on the social media within just a few hours. Orbital sunset shot from the Dragon's Cupola that is orbiting Earth is visible in the video.

The video, which is captioned as “View of an orbital sunset from Dragon's cupola", has been retweeted over 9,000 time and has garnered over 63,000 likes.

Elon Musk was quick to re-share it saying, Moving at ~23 times speed of sound, circling Earth every ~90 minutes.

Moving at ~23 times speed of sound, circling Earth every ~90 minutes https://t.co/AncsjFpirC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2021

Twitterati's responded enthusiastically as well. One said, We are finally living in an era where every kid can grow up to be an astronaut. Thank you SpaceX and Elon Musk

We are finally living in an era where every kid can grow up to be an astronaut. Thank you @SpaceX and @elonmusk. https://t.co/8UHi0YIOGX — Wiqar (@WiqarC) September 18, 2021

Another said, I know that affordable space flights aren’t going to happen in my lifetime but what I’d give to witness this view. Truly amazing.

I know that affordable space flights aren’t going to happen in my lifetime but what I’d give to witness this view

Truly amazing https://t.co/vyHtxIMsfC — Matt Bailey 💙🤍💛🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattBai31607953) September 18, 2021

With all the backsliding, hypocrisy and dishonesty that is prevalent today, it is comforting knowing that there is progress going on somewhere. Thank you, Elon and SpaceX for giving us something to be hopeful and enthusiastic about, said another follower.

With all the backsliding, hypocrisy and dishonesty that is prevalent today, it is comforting knowing that there is progress going on somewhere. Thank you, Elon and SpaceX for giving us something to be hopeful and enthusiastic about. https://t.co/srH9roS1sY — Cindy in the Catskills (@InCatskills) September 18, 2021

The crew of the Inspiration4 mission is set to return to Earth on Saturday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.