Elon Musk responds to viral video of orbital sunset shot from Dragon's Cupola

Elon Musk responds to viral video of orbital sunset shot from Dragon's Cupola

The crew of the Inspiration4 mission is set to return to Earth on Saturday.
07:27 PM IST

  • Elon Musk shares the video posted by Space X saying, Moving at ~23 times speed of sound, circling Earth every ~90 minutes.

A video shared by Space X, founded by Elon Musk, on Saturday created a buzz on the social media within just a few hours. Orbital sunset shot from the  Dragon's Cupola that is orbiting Earth is visible in the video. 

The video, which is captioned as “View of an orbital sunset from Dragon's cupola", has been retweeted over 9,000 time and has garnered over 63,000 likes. 

Elon Musk was quick to re-share it saying, Moving at ~23 times speed of sound, circling Earth every ~90 minutes.

Twitterati's responded enthusiastically as well. One said, We are finally living in an era where every kid can grow up to be an astronaut. Thank you SpaceX and Elon Musk

Another said, I know that affordable space flights aren’t going to happen in my lifetime but what I’d give to witness this view. Truly amazing.

With all the backsliding, hypocrisy and dishonesty that is prevalent today, it is comforting knowing that there is progress going on somewhere. Thank you, Elon and SpaceX for giving us something to be hopeful and enthusiastic about, said another follower.

The crew of the Inspiration4 mission is set to return to Earth on Saturday. 

 

